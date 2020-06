Eesti idufirma püüab Vene turismi edendada

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in front of the Saint Basil's Cathedral as part of the annual book fest on the Red Square in downtown Moscow on June 6, 2020, during the first public event since the country eased lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

FOTO: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP