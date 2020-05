Raputav suurtehing: Briti telekomihiiud liitusid

A person wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask as a precautionary measure, walks a dog past an O2 mobile phone store, closed-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in London on May 4, 2020. - Spanish group Telefonica on Monday said it was in talks with US cable giant Liberty Global to merge their telecoms operations in the UK. In a statement, Madrid-based Telefonica said it was in "talks... about a possible integration" of its O2 mobile business and Liberty's Virgin Media that provides a mix of telecoms and television services, while providing caution over a deal ending up being struck. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

FOTO: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP