USA tähtsamad aktsiaturud liikusid plussi

(190823) -- NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 -- A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on Aug. 23, 2019. U.S. Stocks closed sharply lower on Friday after China announced its countermeasures against U.S. tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 623.34 points, or 2.37 percent, to 25,628.90. The S&P 500 was down 75.84 points, or 2.59 percent, to 2,847.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 239.62 points, or 3 percent, to 7,751.77. ) U.S.-NEW YORK-STOCKS GuoxPeiran PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

FOTO: Guo Peiran / imago images / Xinhua