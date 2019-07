Soul: Põhja-Korea majandus tegi suurima languse pärast 90ndate nälga

EDITORS NOTE: PICTURES TAKEN ON A GOVERNMENT CONTROLLED TOUR FOR REUTERS ALERTNET A North Korean boy works in a field of a collective farm in the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, in this September 30, 2011 file photo. North Korea plans to allow farmers to keep more of their produce in an attempt to boost agricultural output, a source with close ties to Pyongyang and Beijing said, in a move that could boost supplies, help cap rising food prices and ease malnutrition. The move to liberalise agriculture under new leader Kim Jong-un, who took office in December 2011 after the death of his father, would reverse a crackdown on private production that started in 2005. It comes amid talk that the youngest Kim to rule the impoverished North is considering reforms to boost the economy. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/Files (NORTH KOREA - Tags: AGRICULTURE HEALTH SOCIETY POVERTY BUSINESS)

