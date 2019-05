Swedbanki aktsia oli Norra naftafondi tõrvatilk

Swedbank's acting CEO Anders Karlsson attends a press conference as part of Swedbank's Annual General Meeting on March 28, 2019 in Stokholm. - Swedbank, in the focus of investigators in connection with a larger money laundering scandal, has fired its CEO Birgitte Bonnesen on March 28, 2019. (Photo by Henrik MONTGOMERY / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT

FOTO: Henrik Montgomery / AFP