Laevafirma: maksame merre kukkunud konteinerite koristustööd kinni

TOPSHOT - Netherlands' army soldiers take part in the cleaning of the coastline of Schiermonnikoog on January 4, 2019 in the Dutch Frisian Island, two days after some 270 containers tumbled from the Panama-registered MSC Zoe, one of the world's biggest cargo ships in rough weather. - The MSC Zoe, which was mostly carrying toys, furniture and auto parts, lost the containers late on Tuesday while battling a storm off the Frisian Islands, an archipelago off the northwestern Dutch coast also known as the Wadden Islands. (Photo by Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT

