Lätis on heaks kiidetud 1,9 miljardi ulatuses EL-i toetusega projekte

A man holds a Latvian national flag during a procession commemorating the Latvian Waffen SS unit, also known as the Legionnaires, in Riga March 16, 2011. The Legionnaires are being commemorated for fighting against the Soviet occupation of Latvia but the Nazi connection has caused great controversy abroad, particularly in Russia. About 1,000 people participated in the event, according to local media. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins (LATVIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST ANNIVERSARY MILITARY IMAGES OF THE DAY)

FOTO: INTS KALNINS/REUTERS